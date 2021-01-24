Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Sprouts Farmers Market reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In related news, Director Joe Fortunato bought 13,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 823.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

