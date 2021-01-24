Stacks Market Cap Reaches $362.56 Million (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Stacks has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a market cap of $362.56 million and $5.85 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00055768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00130234 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00076618 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.00294954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00071950 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00039305 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks’ genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

Stacks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

