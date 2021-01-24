Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,038 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,262 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,423,000 after acquiring an additional 360,893 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 671,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 615,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $70,197.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,058.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $175.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.73.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.