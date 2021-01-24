State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $287.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

