State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of AMPH opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $888.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $121,261.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,495 shares of company stock valued at $140,117. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.