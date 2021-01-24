State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $563,000 Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Avnet were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5,219.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of AVT stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $42.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

In other Avnet news, Director Oleg Khaykin purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $290,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.