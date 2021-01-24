State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $582,000 Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 8.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 13.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the third quarter worth $2,153,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Scholastic by 55.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholastic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCHL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.23). Scholastic had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Scholastic Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -750.00%.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.