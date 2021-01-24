State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,468,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 263.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 112.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 132,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 13.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 621,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after purchasing an additional 75,121 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $64.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $939.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.55.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $425.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million. Research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLCE shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Children’s Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

