State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Blucora were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 359.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 79,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 62,073 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 183.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Blucora by 76.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 37,618 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blucora by 104.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Blucora by 512.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 138,569 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15. Blucora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

