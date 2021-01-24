State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,807 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of X. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

X opened at $18.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.