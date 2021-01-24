State Street (NYSE:STT) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on STT. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised State Street from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered State Street from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Shares of STT stock opened at $74.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.62. State Street has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 129,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 6,560.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

