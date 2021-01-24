stETH (STETH) Trading 27.7% Higher Over Last Week

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH token can now be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00055799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00130290 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00076201 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00283628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00070651 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,430.88 or 1.00539655 BTC.

stETH Token Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi. stETH’s official website is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling stETH

stETH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

