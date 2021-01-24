Stifel Nicolaus Raises Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target to $12.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.50 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Funko from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.38.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.42 million, a PE ratio of -43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Funko has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $15.88.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $191.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.10 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,710,000. Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,310,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,380,000 after buying an additional 160,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after buying an additional 123,082 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Funko by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 282,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

