StormX Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. StormX has a market capitalization of $21.43 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StormX token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, StormX has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StormX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00074545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.39 or 0.00762749 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00052880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.72 or 0.04391220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014952 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017789 BTC.

StormX Token Profile

StormX (CRYPTO:STMX) is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 9,566,788,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,882,689,848 tokens. The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StormX Token Trading

StormX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StormX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StormX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.