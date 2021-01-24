Stratex International Plc (STI.L) (LON:STI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Stratex International Plc (STI.L) (LON:STI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.50. Stratex International Plc (STI.L) shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 3,832,383 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.50.

About Stratex International Plc (STI.L) (LON:STI)

Stratex International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

