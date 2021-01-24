Streamit Coin (STREAM) One Day Volume Hits $19.00

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Streamit Coin has a market cap of $8,640.92 and approximately $19.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded 78.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000175 BTC.
- ESBC (ESBC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000047 BTC.
- Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000400 BTC.
- Digiwage (WAGE) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Klimatas (KTS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000061 BTC.
Streamit Coin Profile
Streamit Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the
Quark
hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/#. The Reddit community for Streamit Coin is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “
Buying and Selling Streamit Coin
Streamit Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamit Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamit Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
