Streamit Coin (STREAM) One Day Volume Hits $19.00

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Streamit Coin has a market cap of $8,640.92 and approximately $19.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded 78.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Streamit Coin Profile

Streamit Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/#. The Reddit community for Streamit Coin is https://reddit.com/