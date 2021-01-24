Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLF stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

