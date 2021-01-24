Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

NYSE SLF opened at $47.73 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.56.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.