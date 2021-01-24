Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives $10.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHO shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $2,799,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $10,997,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 25.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 22,262 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

