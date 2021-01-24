Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $29.44 million and $3.74 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0965 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 637,244,652 coins and its circulating supply is 305,072,359 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

Super Zero Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

