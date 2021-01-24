SushiSwap Price Hits $8.36 (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $633.81 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for approximately $8.36 or 0.00026231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00075088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.73 or 0.00777665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00051670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.03 or 0.04448311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015086 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00017892 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 188,169,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

SushiSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

