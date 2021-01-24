SVB Leerink Raises Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Price Target to $13.00

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ORGO. TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Shares of Organogenesis stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $11.13.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.27. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Wayne D. Mackie bought 42,726 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $138,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 161,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avista Capital Managing Member bought 36,127 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,551.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 138,492 shares of company stock worth $590,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 64,493 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 227.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 46,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 26,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 36,520 shares during the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.