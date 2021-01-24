Swace (SWACE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $88.00

Swace (CURRENCY:SWACE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. Swace has a market cap of $3.34 million and $88.00 worth of Swace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swace coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swace has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Swace Profile

Swace's total supply is 2,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 513,292,589 coins. Swace's official message board is medium.com/swace. Swace's official Twitter account is @swaceapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.