Swingby Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Swingby token can currently be purchased for $0.0696 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and $970,692.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swingby has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00055191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00129000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00076392 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.00284098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00071680 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00039444 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swingby

Swingby can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

