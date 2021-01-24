Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Swiss Life from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Life has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of SZLMY opened at $24.19 on Thursday. Swiss Life has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

