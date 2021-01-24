Switcheo 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $278,084.00 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Switcheo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Switcheo has a market cap of $28.10 million and approximately $278,084.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Switcheo has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00054822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00128158 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00075878 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.73 or 0.00281672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00071360 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00039820 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,254,516,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,177,643,319 tokens. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo.

Buying and Selling Switcheo

