Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) Given a €127.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) received a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SY1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nord/LB set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €109.40 ($128.71).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €101.15 ($119.00) on Friday. Symrise AG has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company has a 50-day moving average of €105.79 and a 200 day moving average of €110.20.

About Symrise AG (SY1.F)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

