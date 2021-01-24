Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $110.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $73.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SYNA. Cowen started coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synaptics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $105.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.02. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $108.01.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.78 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $865,130.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,247.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $701,599.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,073.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,140. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

