SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,169. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SYNNEX by 25.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,264,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6,977.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in SYNNEX by 25.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNX opened at $89.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.55 and a 200 day moving average of $121.61. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $91.62.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.92%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

