Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SYAAF opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45. Syrah Resources has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $1.05.

Syrah Resources Company Profile

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. The company operates through two segments, Balama and Battery Anode Material. Its principal project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in the Cabo Delgado province of northern Mozambique.

