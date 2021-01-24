Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.05) Per Share

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Talos Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.03). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

TALO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Talos Energy stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $789.23 million, a PE ratio of -57.11 and a beta of 3.15.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.68 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Talos Energy by 62.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy by 53.2% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Talos Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Talos Energy by 14.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 348,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

