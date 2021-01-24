TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Earns Hold Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their hold rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$62.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$81.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. CSFB set a C$65.00 target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$68.35.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$56.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$47.05 and a 12 month high of C$76.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.79. The company has a market cap of C$53.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1700001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s payout ratio is 67.24%.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$56.55 per share, with a total value of C$56,549.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$148,498.99. Also, Senior Officer Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.77, for a total transaction of C$512,626.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,929.76. Insiders acquired 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $194,600 in the last ninety days.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

