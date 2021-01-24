TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRP. Barclays cut TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TC Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.05.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.07. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $57.92.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.608 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in TC Energy by 111.7% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 51.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.