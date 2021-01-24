TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TC Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered TC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC lowered their price objective on TC Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.05.

TC Energy stock opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.608 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.41%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,146 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 57,913 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 445,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

