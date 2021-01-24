TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

TCF Financial stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TCF shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

