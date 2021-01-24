TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 7,013 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,244 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,013 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.34.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $56.66 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

