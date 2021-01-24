Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Receives $29.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

TDS opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.17. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 66.02%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 184.5% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

