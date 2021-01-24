Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Shares Gap Down to $1.27

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.27, but opened at $1.16. Teligent shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 121,809 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.79.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.61).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Teligent stock. Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Teligent at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

