TENT (TENT) Price Hits $0.0366 on Top Exchanges

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One TENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TENT has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. TENT has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $236,123.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00055799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00130290 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00076201 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00283628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00070651 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,430.88 or 1.00539655 BTC.

About TENT

TENT’s total supply is 32,104,540 coins and its circulating supply is 32,027,448 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app.

Buying and Selling TENT

TENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

