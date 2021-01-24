TenX (PAY) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One TenX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TenX has a total market cap of $7.23 million and approximately $12.79 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TenX has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00077344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $276.52 or 0.00871093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00055533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.63 or 0.04478391 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00016337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018196 BTC.

About TenX

TenX is a token. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,435,682 tokens. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

