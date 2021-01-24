TerraCredit (CREDIT) Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded up 76.9% against the dollar. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $151,396.35 and approximately $61,605.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com.

TerraCredit Coin Trading

TerraCredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.