Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)’s (TSCO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 281.57 ($3.68).

Get Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) alerts:

Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) stock opened at GBX 241.90 ($3.16) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 233.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 222.98. Tesco PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2.37 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 332.67 ($4.35). The stock has a market cap of £23.69 billion and a PE ratio of 21.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89.

Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.