Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $339.95.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

TSLA stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $846.64. The stock had a trading volume of 20,066,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,492,699. Tesla has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $884.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $718.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $802.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,700.08, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total transaction of $4,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,790.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $101,021,931. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Tesla by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tesla by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

