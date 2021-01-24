Tether Market Capitalization Tops $24.86 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. Tether has a market cap of $24.86 billion and $78.53 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00055382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00128861 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00076424 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00283147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00071385 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,404.89 or 1.01483393 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039387 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 25,510,320,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,817,394,865 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

