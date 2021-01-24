Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Cascend Securities

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Cascend Securities from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cascend Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s current price.

TXN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.22.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $172.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.73. The company has a market capitalization of $158.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.47.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,783,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,539,817,000 after acquiring an additional 57,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,657,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,093,000 after acquiring an additional 175,515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,364,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,420,000 after acquiring an additional 70,537 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,203,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,698,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $279,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

