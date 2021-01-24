TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). TG Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($1.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 63.2% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

TGTX stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

