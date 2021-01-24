The AES (NYSE:AES) PT Raised to $29.50

The AES (NYSE:AES) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $27.50 to $29.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of -52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average is $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The AES has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $28.67.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AES will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in The AES by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,595,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,843,000 after buying an additional 2,427,507 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in The AES by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,846,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,889,000 after buying an additional 250,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The AES by 51.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,332,000 after purchasing an additional 911,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The AES by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,246,000 after purchasing an additional 203,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The AES by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,609,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,147,000 after purchasing an additional 62,281 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

