The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Receives C$69.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$69.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BNS. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$71.70 price target (up previously from C$66.04) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) stock opened at C$69.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.09 billion and a PE ratio of 13.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$68.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$60.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$46.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.92.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.62 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.9699995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

