The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.12 Million

Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) to announce $89.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.43 million and the highest is $89.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group posted sales of $84.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full year sales of $344.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $343.60 million to $345.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $381.43 million, with estimates ranging from $376.30 million to $385.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Descartes Systems Group.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,185,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $63.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 117.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.43.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

