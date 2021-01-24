The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DSGX. TD Securities lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.10.

DSGX opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.43. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $63.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.93 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 717,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 82,520 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 357,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.